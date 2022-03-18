logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 March 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: Investments rose 5.8% YoY in Q3-2021 (INS)

  • Comments   -   Friday, 18 March 2022 13:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Gross capital formation (overall investments in the national economy) rose by 5.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 in Cameroon, up from 5.5% the previous quarter. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), which reveals the figures in its recent report on national accounts, the gross capital formation contributed 1.2 percentage points to GDP growth during the period. 

This performance is due to “intensification of demand for transport materials, machines, equipment, and furniture as well as the consolidation ongoing, for quarters now, in the public construction sector,” the report explains.

The performance was spurred by both the private and public components, we learn. "With one point contributed to GDP growth, private investment has increased by 5.7% while the public component evolved by 19.8%, contributing 0.6 points to GDP growth thanks to a continued increase in capital spending,” the INS writes. 

