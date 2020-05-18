Cameroon: Government allocates XAF36 bln for the implementation of communal projects in 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 14, 2020, Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, issued a decree establishing the decentralized resource allocation for the current fiscal year. According to the Prime Minister’s decree, a total of XAF49 billion is dedicated to all the decentralized units.

XAF13 billion will be used to remunerate municipal councilors, prepare for regional councils, and ensure operation of the various bodies set up in the framework of the de decentralization process underway in the country.

XAF36 billion is earmarked for the 360 communes of the country, at XAF100 million per commune. According to the text, this budget will "finance communal projects listed in the project journal of the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Development."

BRM