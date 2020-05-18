Cameroon: XAF3.5 bln donated to the Solidarity Fund to date (Minister of Health)

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 14, 2020, the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, revealed that the Solidarity Fund for the fight against Coronavirus in Cameroon has been filled to the tune of XAF3.5 billion.

Set up by the Head of State, Paul Biya, as soon as the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Cameroonian territory in March 2020, this fund benefited from an initial endowment of XAF1 billion.

Then, companies and other economic operators joined the chain of solidarity by handing checks to the Minister of Public Health. To date, the highest of those checks is XAF250 million.

As part of the accompanying measures taken on 30 April 2020 by the government to cushion the shock suffered by businesses and households in the fight against this pandemic, it was decided that these donations will be fully tax-deductible.

BRM