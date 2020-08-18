logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon produced over 9 mln barrels of oil at end-April 2020, up by 11.5% (SNH)

Cameroon produced over 9 mln barrels of oil at end-April 2020, up by 11.5% (SNH)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 18 August 2020 13:19

(Business in Cameroon) - In the first four months of 2020, Cameroon’s oil production rose despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).

From the oil field in operation, the country produced 9.035 million barrels, up by 11.51%. Gas production, on the other hand, reached 745.95 million metric cubes, down by 0.28%.  

The SNH informs that the new drillings started by the petroleum association Moabi and Rio del Rey were stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, during the period under review, the average price of Cameroonian crude dropped by 39.41% to $39.22 per barrel.

Considering the drop, the June 2020 amending finance act slashed the country’s oil revenues projections by 40% compared with the initial target.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: SONARA’s over XAF795 bln bank debts pose significant risks for the banking system (IMF)

cameroon-sonara-s-over-xaf795-bln-bank-debts-pose-significant-risks-for-the-banking-system-imf
The situation of SONARA’s bank debts (over XAF795 billion in 2019) has become uncertain since it declared a unilateral moratorium on its debt after the...

Cameroon: Local yearly fish production still below 15,000 tons despite aquaculture promotion measures

cameroon-local-yearly-fish-production-still-below-15-000-tons-despite-aquaculture-promotion-measures
To boost fish production, the national sea-fisheries development agency (CDPM- Caisse de développement de la pêche maritime) announced that this year, it...

Cameroon: The Lack of a consistent fund disbursement procedure complicates data processing (MINFI)

cameroon-the-lack-of-a-consistent-fund-disbursement-procedure-complicates-data-processing-minfi
In Cameroon, the absence of a consistent process for the mobilization of foreign funds complicates the coherent computing of spendings funded by foreign...

Cameroon produced over 9 mln barrels of oil at end-April 2020, up by 11.5% (SNH)

cameroon-produced-over-9-mln-barrels-of-oil-at-end-april-2020-up-by-11-5-snh
In the first four months of 2020, Cameroon’s oil production rose despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »