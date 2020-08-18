logoBC
18 August 2020
Cameroon: The Lack of a consistent fund disbursement procedure complicates data processing (MINFI)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the absence of a consistent process for the mobilization of foreign funds complicates the coherent computing of spendings funded by foreign partners. This is revealed by the Ministry of Finance (MINFI) in the 2019 budget implementation report.

“The absence of a consistent procedure for the mobilization of funds from all the backers complicates the exhaustive and coherent tracking of all the data on expenditures funded by foreign partners. Some backers validate their disbursements via the CAA [Sinking fund] while others directly release the disbursement to companies and notify the CAA later,” the MINFI writes. Due to that fact, there is a delay in the processing of data related to those disbursements, it continued. Also, the CAA is not even notified for some of the donations and direct payments made by backers for some projects.

To remediate, and manage foreign debt, the government developed a platform that regulates fundraising and reconciles statistical and accounting data. The said platform, which gathers all the stakeholders (MINFI, the Ministry of Economy, the CAA, some contracting bodies) helps monitor the disbursements and provides exhaustive and coherent data every month.

In the 2019 fiscal year, the capital expenditure funded by foreign partners exceeded the XAF775 billion target by XAF47.7 billion.

