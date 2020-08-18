Cameroon: Local yearly fish production still below 15,000 tons despite aquaculture promotion measures

(Business in Cameroon) - To boost fish production, the national sea-fisheries development agency (CDPM- Caisse de développement de la pêche maritime) announced that this year, it would distribute 300,000 fries to local producers. Such initiatives have proliferated recently in the country, the objective being to reduce the massive imports of frozen fish on Cameroonian soil.

However, despite these measures aimed at boosting local production, it is still low. According to figures disclosed by producers on August 12, 2020, during a meeting with the Ministry of Trade, generally, fish production reaches about 10,000 tons yearly, the maximum being 15,000 tons.

According to Divine Ngola Tombouh, the Assistant Director-General for aquaculture, at the Ministry for Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (MINEPIA), for more efficiency and to save part of the XAF160 billion spent to import frozen fish every year, the country now intends to attract large companies into the fish producing sector.

In that framework, in July 2020, the government launched a call for expression of interests to pre-qualify national and foreign investors willing to invest in the Cameroonian aquaculture sector.

These investors will exploit the aquaculture potential of the Dibamba, Nyong and Sanaga rivers, the Lagdo, Lom Pangar reservoirs as well as the Kribi-Campo and Limbe-Idenau coastlines. Interested investors have up to October 16, 2020, to submit their applications at the MINEPIA.

BRM