logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 September 2023 -
Public management

Waterproofing work done at Douala Airport’s passenger terminal, water finally out

Waterproofing work done at Douala Airport’s passenger terminal, water finally out
  • Comments   -   Monday, 18 September 2023 17:27

(Business in Cameroon) - Water is finally out of the Douala Airport’s passenger terminal. The good news was made public on Monday by Thomas Owona Assoumou, Managing Director of Société des Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC), who announced that waterproofing work had been completed on the site.

Explaining the reasons for this incident, the manager said "(...) ADC has been carrying out refurbishment work on the waterproofing system of the passenger terminal at Douala International Airport for some time now. As part of the execution of these works, the contract-awarding company stripped the area of the public hall to be treated to prepare the surface for rework, while taking care to lay a protective tarp to prevent rainwater infiltrations. On September 15, 2023, while the company was at work, heavy rain fell in the city of Douala, causing water infiltrations above the public hall of the terminal.”

The situation is now under control, Thomas Owona Assoumou reassured.

back to top

Cameroon to finally launch the long-awaited 30MW solar project in the Northern regions

cameroon-to-finally-launch-the-long-awaited-30mw-solar-project-in-the-northern-regions
Cameroon is finally launching its long-awaited solar power plant project in the northern regions. Announced in 2021, the initiative will be effective this...

SEMC’s profit down 42% in 2022, marking 8th consecutive year without dividends

semc-s-profit-down-42-in-2022-marking-8th-consecutive-year-without-dividends
Cameroon’s mineral water company Semc saw its net profit down over 42% during the 2022 fiscal year. The figure was CFA504.9 million over the period under...

Waterproofing work done at Douala Airport’s passenger terminal, water finally out

waterproofing-work-done-at-douala-airport-s-passenger-terminal-water-finally-out
Water is finally out of the Douala Airport’s passenger terminal. The good news was made public on Monday by Thomas Owona Assoumou, Managing Director of...

Credit facilities up to CFA250mln available for the plantain sector

credit-facilities-up-to-cfa250mln-available-for-the-plantain-sector
The Cameroonian government is making credit facilities ranging from CFA10 million to CFA250 million available to players in the plantain sector. The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »