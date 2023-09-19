Waterproofing work done at Douala Airport’s passenger terminal, water finally out

(Business in Cameroon) - Water is finally out of the Douala Airport’s passenger terminal. The good news was made public on Monday by Thomas Owona Assoumou, Managing Director of Société des Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC), who announced that waterproofing work had been completed on the site.

Explaining the reasons for this incident, the manager said "(...) ADC has been carrying out refurbishment work on the waterproofing system of the passenger terminal at Douala International Airport for some time now. As part of the execution of these works, the contract-awarding company stripped the area of the public hall to be treated to prepare the surface for rework, while taking care to lay a protective tarp to prevent rainwater infiltrations. On September 15, 2023, while the company was at work, heavy rain fell in the city of Douala, causing water infiltrations above the public hall of the terminal.”

The situation is now under control, Thomas Owona Assoumou reassured.