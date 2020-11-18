Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste in Cameroon, meeting its target for the year in the framework of its commitment to preserve the environment and fight plastic waste, official sources informed. The firm met its target thanks to a partnership with Name Recycling, a local company specialized in waste collection and recycling.

“Nestlé always keeps to its commitments. I am happy with Nestlé meeting the challenge of collecting and recycling 100 tons of plastic waste in 2020. This is a good starting point but the task at hand is huge. Nestlé will continue on this path to ensure that by 2025, all its packaging are recyclable or reusable," commented Robert Helou, Managing Director of Nestlé Cameroon.

In the framework of its Shared Value Creation program, Nestlé made a global commitment to make its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a special emphasis on the fight against plastic pollution. In Cameroon, this commitment includes the implementation of a circular economy that addresses environmental and socio-economic challenges by creating jobs and wealth.

BRM