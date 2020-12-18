logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Legal origin of wood to be proven in public procurement procedures

Cameroon: Legal origin of wood to be proven in public procurement procedures
  • Comments   -   Friday, 18 December 2020 11:10

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 15, 2020, Jules Doret Ndongo (Minister of Forestry), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (Minister of Public Works), and Ibrahim Talba Malla (Minister in charge of Public Contracts) signed a joint order setting the terms for the use of legal timber in public procurement in Cameroon.

 "The use of legal timber should be checked before the public procurement files are constituted. The legality of the timber is a major criterion for rating the public procurement orders involving the use of timber and derived products. When the public contract in question involves the use of timber or derived products, the contracting authority must ensure that a representative of the Ministry in charge of forests is present among the members of the reviewing sub-committee," the interministerial decree informs.

Henceforth, economic operators engaged in building construction or public procurement procedures in connection with wood by-products will have to prove the legal origin of the wood used. The Ministry of Forests should ensure the availability of wood of legal origin and compliance with this provision when receiving the infrastructures or equipment the contract is issued for. The Ministry of Public Procurement is called upon to include this provision in tender documents and the Ministry of Public Works (as the State Engineer and Building Authority) will oversee the implementation of this measure.

At the end of the awarding process, the reception, the monitoring, and technical acceptance commissions (responsible for checking the use of legal timber after the process) will ensure the effective use of legal timber in the public procurement order as provided for in the contractual clauses.

"This economic text is a major step in the implementation of the Voluntary Partnership Agreement for the Legal Timber Trade (VPA-Flegt) in the country. The objective is to limit the impact of informal activities on the economic performance of the forestry sector. The State's objective is also to limit the import of timber products. This will boost the further processing industry that has, for over a decade now, been the weaker point of public policy," commented the communication unit of the ministry of forests.

Meanwhile, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through its FAO-EU Flegt program, access to legal timber remains a major constraint for the development of SMEs in the timber processing sub-sector in Cameroon.

 "The proportion of sawn timber coming from legal sources and supplying the domestic market is estimated at only 27% of the total volume of timber in circulation in markets of the country's main cities. The remaining 73%, therefore, represents the volume of illegal wood supplied to the domestic market and its operators," FAO revealed in a note published in September 2020.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Bertrand Tognia appointed MD of Commercial Bank-Cameroon

cameroon-bertrand-tognia-appointed-md-of-commercial-bank-cameroon
Commercial Bank-Cameroon (CBC) informs that it recently appointed Cameroonian Bertrand Tognia as the new managing director of the brokerage firm CBC...

Cameroon: Legal origin of wood to be proven in public procurement procedures

cameroon-legal-origin-of-wood-to-be-proven-in-public-procurement-procedures
On December 15, 2020, Jules Doret Ndongo (Minister of Forestry), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (Minister of Public Works), and Ibrahim Talba Malla (Minister...

Cameroon: General price level was boosted by food products in Jan-Sep 2020 (INS)

cameroon-general-price-level-was-boosted-by-food-products-in-jan-sep-2020-ins
In the first nine months of the 2020 financial year, the general price level rose by 2.5% year-over-year. This is below the 3% threshold in the CEMAC...

Cameroon: Government awarded 6,328 public contracts worth XAF506.3 bln this year

cameroon-government-awarded-6-328-public-contracts-worth-xaf506-3-bln-this-year
This year, the Cameroonian government signed XAF506.3 billion of public procurement contracts, according to information disclosed by Ibrahim Talba Malla...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fongod Edwin Nuvaga orders customs to suspend the “special operations” competing with Halcomi

Codias SA to obtain exploitation permit for Colomine gold project in 2021

Bini hydropower project: Construction works at a standstill despite numerous negotiations with financial partner ICBC (MINEE)

cemac-the-price-index-of-agricultural-products-was-spurred-by-three-products-in-q3-2020-the-beac-reveals

Cemac: The price index of agricultural products was spurred by three products in Q3-2020, the BEAC reveals

covid-19-societe-generale-cameroon-and-the-eib-set-xaf10-bln-credit-line-to-support-local-smes

Covid-19: Société Générale Cameroon and the EIB set XAF10 bln credit line to support local SMEs

cemac-commission-raised-xaf2-492-bln-for-integrating-projects-during-the-paris-investors-roundtable

CEMAC commission raised XAF2,492 bln for integrating projects during the Paris investors roundtable

cameroon-seeks-investors-for-the-construction-of-a-405-ha-agro-industrial-technology-park-in-ouassa-baboute

Cameroon seeks investors for the construction of a 405-ha agro-industrial technology park in Ouassa Babouté

scb-cameroon-moves-to-dismantle-neo-industry-s-cocoa-processing-plant-in-kekem-following-loan-repayment-issues

SCB Cameroon moves to dismantle Neo Industry’s cocoa processing plant in Kekem following loan-repayment issues

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

next
prev