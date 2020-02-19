logoBC
Digital economy : Cameroon plans creation of development center, this year, to support ICT startups

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon will create a center for the development of the digital economy. This was revealed, on February 18, by Minette Libom Li Likeng (photo), the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications. This was during an audience she granted to the three winners of the 2019 Ericson Innovation Awards on their return from an immersion trip to the incubation centre of equipment manufacturer Ericsson in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The three winners are the promoters of the start-ups Agrix Tech (an application for detecting and offering treatment for plant diseases), Smartscope (a digital solution adapted to the fight against malaria), and Intelligent Transport.

During the audience, Minister Libom Li Likeng reaffirmed the government's determination to spare no effort in developing the digital economy. Thus the creation of the center.

According to official sources, the center will offer young people comprehensive support in the process of maturation of ICT projects, until the creation of viable businesses. It will also detect, incubate and develop projects in the field of digital technology, in order to develop a local industry for the development of “made in Cameroon” applications

BRM

