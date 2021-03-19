Cameroon: The AfDB subjects economic recovery to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon could resume its pre-pandemic growth, according to an economic outlook recently published by the African Development Bank (AfDB). According to the report, the country, which experienced a recession (with -2.4% growth in 2020) due to the coronavirus pandemic, could record a 3.5% economic growth in 2021 and 4% in 2022. Inflation would stabilize around 2.3% in 2021and 2022, below the 3% threshold set by the CEMAC.

The development institution nevertheless believes that the achievement of such economic performances is "subject to the availability of a vaccine at the beginning of 2021 and the gradual extinction of the COVID–19 pandemic from the second half of 2021." Also, even if the pandemic is contained by end-June 2021, it will be difficult for the country to resume economic growth if the security crises at the borders and in the two anglophone regions worsen, the AfDB adds.

Let’s note that the worst-case scenario envisaged by the AfDB could come true. Indeed, even though it is unlikely that the security crisis will worsen, authorities are already worried about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. In fact, with the second wave of the coronavirus boosting the positive cases, the government initially decided to use the AstraZeneca vaccine. But due to the controversy around the immune capacities and the side-effects of that vaccine, they decided to postpone plans. Also, the CIRCB Scientific council advised Cameroonian authorities to, as a principle of prudence or precaution, suspend their projects of vaccinating the population with the AstraZeneca vaccines.

BRM