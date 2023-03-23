logoBC
23 March 2023
Public management

Hysacam blames disruptions in waste collection on fuel shortages

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Hygiene and Health Company (Hysacam) explained, in a statement published this week, the reasons behind the recent disruptions in its waste collection schedules. "For several weeks, recurrent shortages of diesel fuel have been disrupting several sectors of activity in Cameroon. This situation has led to the irregularity of the cleaning service in the cities, mainly Yaoundé and Douala," the company said.

Some marketers operating in the country have indeed backed up this comment, confirming difficulties in getting fuel supplies, especially diesel. Last year, the government already made it clear that fuel subsidies had become unbearable, causing shortages of petroleum products across the territory. To reduce this weight, which peaked at CFA775 billion in 2022, including domestic gas, the government has increased the pump prices of diesel (+25.2%), super (+15%), and oil sold to industry (+36.5%); effective since February 1, 2023. This solution is however insufficient to address the issue, Hysacam believes.

