logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 April 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon is connected to five optical fiber cables but underutilizes them (IFC)

Cameroon is connected to five optical fiber cables but underutilizes them (IFC)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 14:02

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon has long been presented as a hub in terms of telecom infrastructure in the Central African sub-region. The country is connected to five optical fiber submarine cables (SAT3, WACS, ACE, SAIL, and NCSCS). Yet it makes very little use of this equipment to develop its telecoms sector, as well as that of the sub-region.

In a recent report on the country’s digital industry, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) revealed that “only about 15% of the capacity of the SAT3 cable and 30% of the capacity of the WACS cable have been used since their launch 17 years ago.” As a reminder, the incumbent telecom operator in Cameroon Camtel signed an MoU on July 14, 2021, in Dubai with MTN GlobalConnect on the management of optical fibers in Cameroon. The deal allows MTN GlobalConnect to market four submarine optical fiber cables to which the country is connected. This is to ensure that the infrastructure is not only profitable but also contributes to the development of the country’s digital sector.

“MTN GlobalConnect will deploy its international sales force to assist Camtel in the commercialization of its four submarine cables in Cameroon and the sub-region, namely: SAT3, WACS, NCSCS, and the SAIL submarine cable that connects Cameroon to Brazil. These four cables managed by Camtel are essential infrastructures for the connectivity of the country and the sub-region. The partnership will accelerate digital transformation and allow Cameroon to position itself as a digital hub for the region,” the partners said in a statement released at the end of the signing ceremony.

The effectiveness of MTN GlobalConnect in marketing the submarine cables managed by Camtel should help reduce the “fiber gap”, which refers to areas where optical fibers are not yet deployed or not yet used. This would also help increase the penetration rate of fixed and mobile broadband internet in Cameroon, which has stagnated at 22% since 2016, according to the World Bank affiliate.

IFC says the gap still affects about 14 million people in Cameroon (in 2020) or more than half of the country's estimated population of about 25 million.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CO2 emissions to drop by at least 4,893 tons per year with Mbakaou mini-hydro plant

co2-emissions-to-drop-by-at-least-4-893-tons-per-year-with-mbakaou-mini-hydro-plant
The thermal power plants at Tibati, Ngaoundal, and Mbakaou, which were the main sources of energy for these localities in the Adamaoua region, will soon...

Govt to build a unit to transform plastic waste into paving stones in Kousseri

govt-to-build-a-unit-to-transform-plastic-waste-into-paving-stones-in-kousseri
The Government of Cameroon announced the construction of a plant to transform plastic wastes into eco-friendly paving stones. The initiative that falls...

Cameroon is connected to five optical fiber cables but underutilizes them (IFC)

cameroon-is-connected-to-five-optical-fiber-cables-but-underutilizes-them-ifc
Cameroon has long been presented as a hub in terms of telecom infrastructure in the Central African sub-region. The country is connected to five optical...

Cameroon becomes the most active player in the Beac securities market in Q1 2022, ahead of Gabon

cameroon-becomes-the-most-active-player-in-the-beac-securities-market-in-q1-2022-ahead-of-gabon
The outstanding amount of securities held by the Cameroonian Treasury on the Beac securities market as of March 31, 2022, was estimated at a little more...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »