Yaoundé - 20 June 2023 -
Public management

Public Finance: Cameroon Lands $18M Funding Deal with African Development Fund

  • Comments   -   Monday, 19 June 2023 16:42

(Business in Cameroon) - Earlier this month, Cameroon sealed an $18 million funding deal with African Development Fund (ADF). According to the Ministry of Economy, the agreement,  inked on June 6, will support Cameroon’s  Public Finance Governance Project (PAGFIP). 

Extending from 2023 to 2026, the PAGFIP aims to enhance the collection and securing of fiscal and customs revenues, limit budgetary risks through intensified controls and systematic audits, and combat illicit financial flows.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the recent financing, provided by the financial arm of the African Development Bank (AfDB), includes a concessional loan and a grant of about $17 million and $1.2 million, respectively. 

BRM

