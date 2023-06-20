logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 June 2023 -
Public management

Viva Tech 2023: Cameroonian Startup Waspito Wins Africa Tech Awards in Paris

Viva Tech 2023: Cameroonian Startup Waspito Wins Africa Tech Awards in Paris
  • Comments   -   Monday, 19 June 2023 17:07

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 15, 2023, Cameroonian startup Waspito won the Africa Tech Awards, in the Health Tech category. The news was announced by Viva Technology and the World Bank’s private sector arm IFC. 

Waspito is the first Cameroonian startup to ever win this award, though last year, a Cameroonian fintech, Dreamcash ran for the prize. 

Waspito operates a platform that offers instant video consultations with doctors, mobile laboratories, and pharmaceutical services. The various services are linked through a health-focused social network where users can anonymously interact with doctors for reliable health information.

Supported by the World Bank, the Africa Tech Awards reward African startups that bring forward technological innovations in the "FinTech, Climate Tech, and Health Tech" categories”. The contest is organized as part of Viva Tech, a forum hosted in the French capital and dedicated to tech innovation and startups. This is the second year the Africa Tech Awards is held, and nearly 400 start-ups took part in the competition, with nine finalists across the three aforementioned categories. 

BRM

back to top

Viva Tech 2023: Cameroonian Startup Waspito Wins Africa Tech Awards in Paris

viva-tech-2023-cameroonian-startup-waspito-wins-africa-tech-awards-in-paris
On June 15, 2023, Cameroonian startup Waspito won the Africa Tech Awards, in the Health Tech category. The news was announced by Viva Technology and the...

Port of Douala Claims Its Partnership with Port of Antwerp Is The Most Beneficial

port-of-douala-claims-its-partnership-with-port-of-antwerp-is-the-most-beneficial
The partnership with the Dutch port of Antwerp is the most beneficial that the port of Douala has. This was stated by the Douala Autonomous Port (PAD),...

Public Finance: Cameroon Lands $18M Funding Deal with African Development Fund

public-finance-cameroon-lands-18m-funding-deal-with-african-development-fund
Earlier this month, Cameroon sealed an $18 million funding deal with African Development Fund (ADF). According to the Ministry of Economy, the...

Siphoning of Cocoa to Nigeria Costs Cameroon CFA70 Billion During Ongoing Campaign, Estimates Reveal

siphoning-of-cocoa-to-nigeria-costs-cameroon-cfa70-billion-during-ongoing-campaign-estimates-reveal
So far into the 2022-2023 cocoa campaign set to end on August 1, Cameroon estimates CFA70 billion losses due to the fraudulent exports of its cocoa to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »