logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 July 2023 -
Public management

FEICOM will distribute record CFAF54bln as Q2-2023 additional communal cents

FEICOM will distribute record CFAF54bln as Q2-2023 additional communal cents
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 12:37

(Business in Cameroon) - The Special Fund for Equipment and Intercommunal Intervention (FEICOM) will distribute CFAF54 billion, as additional communal cents (CAC) counting for the second quarter of 2023. In a release dated July 17, 2023, FEICOM general manager Philippe Camille Akoa indicated that the envelope is the highest ever distributed by the institution.   

The envelope is 107% up compared to the CFAF26 billion of CAC the institution distributed to decentralized territorial communities in the first quarter. FEICOM explains that this increase in additional communal cents is the result of the postponement of certain first-quarter operations due to IT constraints, the good performance of CACs from spontaneous payments and gate taxes mobilized at the autonomous ports of Douala and Kribi, the progress observed in the consumption of the State budget, and the resolution of the nomenclature of Treasury accounts.

According to FEICOM, the total amount to be distributed is made up of CFAF39 billion in additional communal taxes (CACs) and other communal taxes subject to equalization, CFAF2.7 billion in CACs withheld from VATs, CFAF1.5 billion FCFA in CACs collected from public contracts and personal income tax, and CFA11 billion FCFA in excise duties. 

Let’s note that CACs are the main source of funding for local development in Cameroon.

BRM

back to top

Football: One All Sports takes its national distributor to courts over CFAF655mln unpaid bill

football-one-all-sports-takes-its-national-distributor-to-courts-over-cfaf655mln-unpaid-bill
One All Sports, the national football federation’s kit supplier, has brought its official distributor, Bee Group, before the courts.  In a...

Cameroon validates CFAF400bln plan to electrify 1 million households and improve industrial supply

cameroon-validates-cfaf400bln-plan-to-electrify-1-million-households-and-improve-industrial-supply
Cameroon recently validated an emergency recovery plan for the electricity sector, Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba announced on July...

Cameroon heads back to the money market to raise CFAF10bln with 13-week securities

cameroon-heads-back-to-the-money-market-to-raise-cfaf10bln-with-13-week-securities
Cameroon opened, Monday (July 17), subscriptions to its 13-week treasury bills (T-bill) on the central bank BEAC’s money market. The subscriptions, which...

FEICOM will distribute record CFAF54bln as Q2-2023 additional communal cents

feicom-will-distribute-record-cfaf54bln-as-q2-2023-additional-communal-cents
The Special Fund for Equipment and Intercommunal Intervention (FEICOM) will distribute CFAF54 billion, as additional communal cents (CAC) counting for the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »