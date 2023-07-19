feicom-will-distribute-record-cfaf54bln-as-q2-2023-additional-communal-cents

(Business in Cameroon) - The Special Fund for Equipment and Intercommunal Intervention (FEICOM) will distribute CFAF54 billion, as additional communal cents (CAC) counting for the second quarter of 2023. In a release dated July 17, 2023, FEICOM general manager Philippe Camille Akoa indicated that the envelope is the highest ever distributed by the institution.

The envelope is 107% up compared to the CFAF26 billion of CAC the institution distributed to decentralized territorial communities in the first quarter. FEICOM explains that this increase in additional communal cents is the result of the postponement of certain first-quarter operations due to IT constraints, the good performance of CACs from spontaneous payments and gate taxes mobilized at the autonomous ports of Douala and Kribi, the progress observed in the consumption of the State budget, and the resolution of the nomenclature of Treasury accounts.

According to FEICOM, the total amount to be distributed is made up of CFAF39 billion in additional communal taxes (CACs) and other communal taxes subject to equalization, CFAF2.7 billion in CACs withheld from VATs, CFAF1.5 billion FCFA in CACs collected from public contracts and personal income tax, and CFA11 billion FCFA in excise duties.

Let’s note that CACs are the main source of funding for local development in Cameroon.

BRM