logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 July 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon heads back to the money market to raise CFAF10bln with 13-week securities

Cameroon heads back to the money market to raise CFAF10bln with 13-week securities
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 12:47

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon opened, Monday (July 17), subscriptions to its 13-week treasury bills (T-bill) on the central bank BEAC’s money market. The subscriptions, which will close today (July 19), aim to fetch the country a CFAF10 billion envelope to pay off a CFAF8 billion debt contracted 26 weeks earlier.  

This new fund-raising follows Cameroon's first major success in that market since January 2023. Indeed, after several unsuccessful operations, on July 10, at the end of a 26-week T-bill issue, the country attracted CFAF54.5 billion in subscriptions, higher than its CFAF50 billion target.  

To keep the weighted average interest rate at 5%,  the country retained just CFAF49 billion. It is worth noting nevertheless that to attract investors, Cameroon agreed to a 5% interest rate on its short-term securities, which is the same rate it was offering for 4-year bonds ten days earlier. The rate is higher than the 3% it used to offer investors for the same type of security in the same market. 

To succeed in its fundraising operations, Cameroon is adapting to the generalized rise in interest rates in that market following the tightened monetary policy adopted by the BEAC. It will surely do the same for the ongoing issue.

BRM

back to top

Football: One All Sports takes its national distributor to courts over CFAF655mln unpaid bill

football-one-all-sports-takes-its-national-distributor-to-courts-over-cfaf655mln-unpaid-bill
One All Sports, the national football federation’s kit supplier, has brought its official distributor, Bee Group, before the courts.  In a...

Cameroon validates CFAF400bln plan to electrify 1 million households and improve industrial supply

cameroon-validates-cfaf400bln-plan-to-electrify-1-million-households-and-improve-industrial-supply
Cameroon recently validated an emergency recovery plan for the electricity sector, Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba announced on July...

Cameroon heads back to the money market to raise CFAF10bln with 13-week securities

cameroon-heads-back-to-the-money-market-to-raise-cfaf10bln-with-13-week-securities
Cameroon opened, Monday (July 17), subscriptions to its 13-week treasury bills (T-bill) on the central bank BEAC’s money market. The subscriptions, which...

FEICOM will distribute record CFAF54bln as Q2-2023 additional communal cents

feicom-will-distribute-record-cfaf54bln-as-q2-2023-additional-communal-cents
The Special Fund for Equipment and Intercommunal Intervention (FEICOM) will distribute CFAF54 billion, as additional communal cents (CAC) counting for the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »