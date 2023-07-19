Football: One All Sports takes its national distributor to courts over CFAF655mln unpaid bill

(Business in Cameroon) - One All Sports, the national football federation’s kit supplier, has brought its official distributor, Bee Group, before the courts.

In a correspondence published today, July 19, the kit supplier explains that Bee Group has failed to pay about €1 million (CFAF655 million) of kits it sold since late 2022 to either the football federation FECAFOOT or the official kit supplier.

"Since the end of 2022, Bee Group has made no payments to either the Fecafoot account or the One All Sports account and has withheld all payments due on orders placed and products supplied per the agreed contractual terms. The last payment to Fecafoot was made in November 2022," reveals David Mendelsohn, CEO and Founder of One All Sports, announcing a new hearing for the court case for July 20, 2023, in Douala.

For the time being, Bee Group has not reacted to this dispute, which appears to have already been the subject of at least one hearing before a Douala court, if to refer to the correspondence.

One All Sports announced its partnership with Bee Group for the exclusive distribution of its kits in Cameroon on September 4, 2022. Under the terms of the partnership, Bee Group, which operates in motorcycle cab transport, was to distribute the licensed products through the country's traditional outlets (service stations, supermarkets, e-commerce, and other stores), while offering an innovative sales and last-mile delivery service. It distributes the football kits on WhatsApp, Facebook, or a dedicated website, and delivers them within 2 hours, with payments to be made either in cash or via mobile money.

