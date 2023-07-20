logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 July 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon gets CFAF40bln EU funding to empower women, develop agriculture and infrastructure

(Business in Cameroon) - Finance Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey signed on Tuesday (July 18) three financing agreements with the head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme (photo). The CFAF40 billion support covered by the agreement will support the fight against food insecurity, the construction of certain infrastructure, and the resilience of women in the North-West, South-West, West, and Littoral regions.

The women resilience program notably covered by the agreements involves the promotion of women empowerment with the creation of income-generating activities and an improvement of access to vocational training, Philippe Van Damme says.  

Food insecurity, which is also targeted by the EU funding, officially affects around 3 million people in Cameroon, or around 11% of the country's population. Children under the age of 5 are the hardest hit, with 1/3 suffering from chronic malnutrition.

