camwater-announces-disruptions-in-water-distribution-in-yaound

(Business in Cameroon) - From August 19 to 20 and 22 to 23, 2020, water distribution will be disrupted in Yaoundé, Camwater announces in an official release.

According to the public water utility, these disruptions are due to maintenance works planned on the Akomnyada and Mefou water stations, from where the clean water supplied in Yaoundé is treated.

The two stations are unable to meet the drinking water demand, officially estimated at 300,000 m3 daily, in the Cameroonian capital (Yaoundé). This is why Cameroon is completing the Sanaga project.

Funded by Eximbank China and implemented by Sinomach, this project aimed at processing water from the Sanaga River will end water scarcity in Yaoundé by producing 300,000 m3 of water, extensible to 400,000 m3.

BRM