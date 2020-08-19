logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: It will be “difficult to reduce” tax exemptions on basic food products, the IMF says

Cameroon: It will be “difficult to reduce” tax exemptions on basic food products, the IMF says
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 19 August 2020 16:32

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian authorities are carrying out a study on tax expenditures to assess the costs and advantages of tax exemptions for the state, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed in its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon.

The institution also estimates that the suppression of some of the exemptions will increase revenues and reduce corruption risks. However, it continues, as most of them are applied to basic food products like fish, rice, wheat, and milk, “the security and socio-political situation makes it difficult to reduce them. 

Let’s note that the government is making arrangements, in the 2021 finance bill being drafted, to reduce tax expenditures. In that regard, it plans to increase customs duties on rice and fish from 5 to 10%, 0 to 5% for wheat, and 5 to 30% for maize and soya meal. It also intends to reinstate VAT for butane.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

The IsDB grants Cameroon XAF16.4 bln to help fight Covid-19

the-isdb-grants-cameroon-xaf16-4-bln-to-help-fight-covid-19
The Cameroonian Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey informs that in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamic...

Cameroon: It will be “difficult to reduce” tax exemptions on basic food products, the IMF says

cameroon-it-will-be-difficult-to-reduce-tax-exemptions-on-basic-food-products-the-imf-says
Cameroonian authorities are carrying out a study on tax expenditures to assess the costs and advantages of tax exemptions for the state, the International...

Anglophone regions: Ironmongery in jeopardy due to iron and machete sales restrictions prompted by insecurity

anglophone-regions-ironmongery-in-jeopardy-due-to-iron-and-machete-sales-restrictions-prompted-by-insecurity
On August 18, 2020, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji sent a notice to governors of the Northwestern and Southwestern regions...

Cameroon: Food canning company SCAN to relaunch operations after 20 years of cessation

cameroon-food-canning-company-scan-to-relaunch-operations-after-20-years-of-cessation
The Cameroonian government announces that food canning company Société des conserveries alimentaires du Noun (Scan) will soon resume operations. The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »