the-isdb-grants-cameroon-xaf16-4-bln-to-help-fight-covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey informs that in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) provided $27.44 million (about XAF16.46 billion) to Cameroon.

“This funding falls within the framework of the strategic preparation and response mechanisms elaborated by the Islamic Development Bank for its member countries, to mitigate the adverse socio-economic and health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Minister of Economy explains.

It will help reinforce the country’s health system by funding the acquisition of equipment that will allow the detection, treatment, and follow-up of positive cases. It will also help boost the capacities of the health staff.

According to the latest information published on August 13, by the Ministry of Health, the country has identified 18,118 positive cases with16,540 recovered and 401 dead. This represents a fatality rate of 2.1%. The country has recently stepped up its early diagnosis strategy by deploying a mobile caravan thanks to which over 200,000 tests have been carried out.

S.A.