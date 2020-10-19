Cameroon: Port of Kribi generated XAF8 bln of non-oil customs revenues in Sep 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - The autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) informs that it generated XAF8 billion of non-oil customs revenues in September 2020.

"We reached the cap of XAF1 billion [of customs revenues generated by the port] monthly in May 2018. A little over two years later, we have succeeded in growing this revenue exponentially. It is encouraging,” said Norbert Belinga, head of the customs sector Sud II.

According to the official, these ever-growing performances were due to three essential skills namely, the availability, attentiveness, and capacity to provide solutions to economic operators.

The PAK indicates that overall, the port of Kribi’s Q3-2020 results was satisfactory compared with Q3-2019. “Between those two periods, there was a 57.8% increase of onshore and offshore stopovers. Specifically, the Port of Kribi recorded 76 stopovers in Q3-2019, while over the same period in 2020, 120 stopovers were recorded,” explains Philomène Nzameyo, head of the statistics department at PAK.

She adds that during the period, all the terminals in operation at the port contributed to the rise in the number of stopovers recorded. For instance, the container terminal recorded a 23% increase (from 48 stopovers in Q3-2019 to 59 in Q3-2020). For the multi-purpose terminal, it recorded an exceptional rise of 457% in the number of stopovers. Indeed, in Q3-2020, it recorded only 7 stopovers while in Q3-2020, it recorded 39. This performance can be explained in part by the fact that this terminal was used by ships operating on oil and gas platforms.

S.A.