logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 November 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: Beac sees fishing activity up in Q4 2022, after biological rest

Cameroon: Beac sees fishing activity up in Q4 2022, after biological rest
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:00

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) expects a significant increase in fishing activity in the fourth quarter of 2022, "as a result of the resumption of fish catches after the biological rest imposed during the third quarter".

In its Q4 2022 business climate forecast, the bank said this evolution in fishing and aquaculture activities could help guarantee market supply throughout the end-of-year holidays, a period when demand generally increases. Moreover, it will be a relief for the population in this context marked by rising prices of imported fish, stemming from higher oil prices and international freight costs due first to Covid-19 and worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Let’s note that the Beac Business Climate Forecast is a quarterly outlook document based on surveys of business leaders, government officials, and other key players in the various sectors and industries within the Cemac region. It presents their expectations on the foreseeable evolution of economic activity over the next quarter, and the main explanatory factors.

BRM

back to top

Yaoundé: Imported food inflation fell to 18.6% MoM in September but remains high (INS)

yaounde-imported-food-inflation-fell-to-18-6-mom-in-september-but-remains-high-ins
After it stood at 19.3% in August, imported food inflation in Yaoundé fell slightly to 18.6% at the end of September 2022, according to the national...

Cameroon: SRC to recover CFA34bln in bad debt from UBC

cameroon-src-to-recover-cfa34bln-in-bad-debt-from-ubc
Cameroon’s debt recovery company SRC announced it is implementing a strategy to recover CFA33.999 billion in bad debts from the Union bank of Cameroon...

Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)

strong-dynamic-on-public-securities-market-to-boost-financial-activities-in-cameroon-in-q4-2022-beac
Financial activities in Cameroon are expected to improve significantly in the last three months of 2022. According to Beac’s business cycle forecast, this...

Cameroon: Public investment execution rate rose 5.2% YoY at the end of September 2022, despite the security crisis

cameroon-public-investment-execution-rate-rose-5-2-yoy-at-the-end-of-september-2022-despite-the-security-crisis
The execution rate of public investments in Cameroon rose 5.2% year-on-year to 56.10% at the end of September 2022 from 50.90%. The figures were reported...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »