Cameroon: Beac sees fishing activity up in Q4 2022, after biological rest

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) expects a significant increase in fishing activity in the fourth quarter of 2022, "as a result of the resumption of fish catches after the biological rest imposed during the third quarter".

In its Q4 2022 business climate forecast, the bank said this evolution in fishing and aquaculture activities could help guarantee market supply throughout the end-of-year holidays, a period when demand generally increases. Moreover, it will be a relief for the population in this context marked by rising prices of imported fish, stemming from higher oil prices and international freight costs due first to Covid-19 and worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Let’s note that the Beac Business Climate Forecast is a quarterly outlook document based on surveys of business leaders, government officials, and other key players in the various sectors and industries within the Cemac region. It presents their expectations on the foreseeable evolution of economic activity over the next quarter, and the main explanatory factors.

BRM