Yaoundé - 19 October 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon: Drink production set to take off in Q4 2023, despite higher input costs

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 19 October 2023 18:03

(Business in Cameroon) - The brewing industry in Cameroon is forecasted to grow in the fourth quarter of the year as a result of the high demand that comes with year-end festivities.

According to the forecast bulletin recently published by the Central Bank Beac, this optimistic outlook occurs in a context still characterized by "high prices of raw materials (corn, malt), although lower than in 2022, and an increase in tax pressure, through the enforcement of excise duties on packaging supplies and ethyl alcohol."

As a reminder, the forecast report is a quarterly prospective document based on surveys conducted with business leaders, government officials, and other key players in various industries and sectors in the CEMAC region. It presents the expectations of these stakeholders regarding the foreseeable economic activity in the next quarter, along with the primary explanatory factors.

