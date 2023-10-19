Cameron: Livestock production set to rise in Q4 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Livestock production is expected to rise in Cameroon both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year between October and December 2023. According to a forecast published by Beac, this increase in production compared to the third quarter is mainly thanks to the rainy season, which promotes the growth of herbaceous plants.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022, the projected increase in production is due to a revival in the poultry industry as a result of the gradual restocking of farms following the avian influenza epidemic that hampered the sector last year.

After experiencing avian flu outbreaks in 2016 and 2017, Cameroon once again reported cases of the disease in the Western region in 2022, which officially accounts for 80% of the local poultry industry. In response to this new crisis, the government, through a directive from the Minister of Livestock, Dr. Taïga, ordered the "implementation of emergency sanitary culling operations in identified outbreak areas, with the destruction of affected birds through incineration and burial, all under the supervision of veterinary services with the assistance of law enforcement agencies”.

As a reminder, Beac's economic forecast test is a forward-looking document based on surveys of business leaders, government officials, and other key players in the various sectors and industries of the Cemac region (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR, and Equatorial Guinea). It presents the expectations of these players on the foreseeable evolution of economic activity over the next quarter, as well as the main explanatory factors.