Yaoundé - 19 November 2020 -
Public management

Camwater and the Ministry of employment partner to promote water jobs with the construction of a training center

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 16, 2020, Issa Tchiroma Bakary (Cameroon’s Minister of Employment and Vocational Training) and Gervais Bolenga (Managing director of Cameroon Water Utilities-Camwater) signed a partnership agreement for the creation of a water jobs training center, official sources reveal.

Thanks to that agreement, the training center will be built with the support of Camwater in Akomnyada (which hosts one of the main water treatment plants in Cameroon).

Water production, treatment, and distributions provide jobs but people need training for these jobs. Once the training center is built, tens of thousands of Cameroonians will be trained there,” said Issa Tchiroma in the columns of government daily Cameroon tribune.

BRM

