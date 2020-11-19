Cameroon seeks investors for the construction of a 405-ha agro-industrial technology park in Ouassa Babouté

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 9, 2020, the Minister in charge of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (Minmidt), Gabriel Dodo Ndocke (photo), issued an international public call for expressions of interest (APMI) to select a promoter (independent companies or groups of companies) for the construction of the agro-industrial reference technology park (Technopole) of Ouassa Babouté, in the Central region.

"The project consists of the creation of a high-tech industrial processing zone with a high-level research and development center capable of hosting world-class researchers. It will include an infrastructure to support raw material producers as well as commercial and business service zones," the Minmidt explains.

"The project will also contribute to the establishment of an inclusive development system integrating production areas located in rural zones and based on innovation accelerators. The park will transform several issues identified in the technical studies. It will have to be built to also be a smart tourism city,” he continues.

The promoter will fund the implementation of the project following a public-private partnership (PPP) model, elaborate the detailed engineering and architectural plans, provide the basic infrastructure to accommodate high-tech companies as well a manual of procedures for its operation and management.

The call for expressions of interest aims to shortlist up to five candidates that will be invited into the next stage, the restricted bidding process namely. Let’s note that the provisional winner (be it Cameroonian or foreign) should establish a subsidiary dedicated to the project, under Cameroonian law, before the conclusion of the contract. According to the call for proposals, preference will be given to groups of companies while applications must be submitted 60 days after the publication of the call for proposals.

Cameroon completed the master plan of the 405 ha agro-industrial technopole in 2017, with the technical support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Sylvain Andzongo