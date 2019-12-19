COSUMAF : 12 new members of the community court of justice sworn in

(Business in Cameroon) - Twelve new Commissioners, including six members and six deputies of the Commission de Surveillance du Marché Financier de l'Afrique Centrale (Cosumaf), were sworn in on December 16, 2019, before the Community Court of Justice’s sitting in an ordinary session in Ndjamena, Chad.

Julienne Elenga Ngaporo, president of the Community Court of Justice recommended to the recipients to be careful not to “give Cosumaf the image of a conglomerate of men and women whose selfish conception of their mission contrast with the ambitious missions of Cosumaf and which could give rise to a feeling of disorder and inconsistency that Cosumaf does not need.”

This swearing-in ceremony comes after the one in June 2019. It is justified by changes in the different countries and institutions that the commissioners represent in Cosumaf. As far as the countries are concerned, the new members of Cosumaf College represent Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Chad. Others represent the following institutions: Beac, Cobac, and the community court of justice. Two other members, finally, are chartered accountants appointed by the president of Cosumaf.

Cosumaf's commissioners guarantee the execution of the institution’s mission via notably the protection of savings invested in securities, the information of investors and the good functioning of the market.

SA