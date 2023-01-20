logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 January 2023 -
Public management

Algerian economic operators to conduct exploration mission in Cameroon next January 22-27

Algerian economic operators to conduct exploration mission in Cameroon next January 22-27
  • Comments   -   Friday, 20 January 2023 11:47

(Business in Cameroon) - A delegation of Algerian economic operators is expected in Cameroon next January 22 to 27. The Cameroonian group of employers (Gicam) says they are coming to explore business opportunities with their local peers.

The mission will focus on “the presentation of opportunities for partnerships and investments with the Algerian party, and exchanges B to B" between Cameroonian economic operators and their Algerian peers, says Gicam. About fifty economic operators active in sectors such as agriculture, livestock, food, electricity, electronics, ceramics, construction, shipbuilding, metallurgy, digital, metrology, telecoms, tourism, transport, and logistics will participate.

The initiative augurs well for trade between the two countries. "Cameroon is a gateway to the Cemac region, which is a very important economic grouping with 120 million consumers. This represents a huge potential for us," Hocine Boubtina, then secretary general of the National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade (Algex) of Algeria, said in 2018. He was speaking at an information day on business opportunities, partnerships, and export to Cameroon and Central African countries, in Algiers.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Algeria was the 11th African supplier of Cameroon in 2021. The country exported 445,200 tons of goods worth CFA19 billion to Cameroon.  

BRM

