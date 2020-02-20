logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 February 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon welcomes a 2-week IMF technical assistance mission

Cameroon welcomes a 2-week IMF technical assistance mission
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 20 February 2020 16:12

(Business in Cameroon) - Currently, a technical assistance mission of the IMF is visiting Cameroon. Led by Jean Luc Helis, the mission will assess, for two weeks, Cameroon's reforms to its public finances.

A certain amount of progress has been made in Cameroon in the area of public finance reforms, public investment particularly, since 2016. At the budgetary level, there are public-private partnerships and coordination between the central and local administrations. On many of these aspects, Cameroon is ahead of some countries,” said Jean Luc Helis after an audience with the Cameroonian Minister of Finance on February 19, 2020.

However, the head of the IMF technical assistance mission notes some remaining problems “at the level of resource allocation and project implementation.

It is on these specific points that we will work,” he added.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon welcomes a 2-week IMF technical assistance mission

cameroon-welcomes-a-2-week-imf-technical-assistance-mission
Currently, a technical assistance mission of the IMF is visiting Cameroon. Led by Jean Luc Helis, the mission will assess, for two weeks, Cameroon's...

Higher education : 10,000 Cameroonians are pursuing graduate studies in France

higher-education-10-000-cameroonians-are-pursuing-graduate-studies-in-france
Currently, 10,000 Cameroonians are pursuing graduate studies in France. This was revealed by French officials during the signature cooperation agreement...

Inflation : The 3 Northern regions were the least exposed in Jan-Sep 2019

inflation-the-3-northern-regions-were-the-least-exposed-in-jan-sep-2019
In the first nine months of 2019, the general level of consumer prices rose by 2.5%, according to a report by the National Institute of Statistics...

45-km Yoko-Lena road section open to the public

45-km-yoko-lena-road-section-open-to-the-public
On February 19, 2020, the Ministry of Public Works conducted the technical acceptance of Yoko-Léna section (45.241 km) of the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »