cameroon-welcomes-a-2-week-imf-technical-assistance-mission

(Business in Cameroon) - Currently, a technical assistance mission of the IMF is visiting Cameroon. Led by Jean Luc Helis, the mission will assess, for two weeks, Cameroon's reforms to its public finances.

“A certain amount of progress has been made in Cameroon in the area of public finance reforms, public investment particularly, since 2016. At the budgetary level, there are public-private partnerships and coordination between the central and local administrations. On many of these aspects, Cameroon is ahead of some countries,” said Jean Luc Helis after an audience with the Cameroonian Minister of Finance on February 19, 2020.

However, the head of the IMF technical assistance mission notes some remaining problems “at the level of resource allocation and project implementation.”

“It is on these specific points that we will work,” he added.

BRM