Coronavirus: Cameroonian companies are making financial donations to help the government fight the pandemic

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 16, 2020, metallurgy company Prometal Aciérie’s executives gave a check of XAF100 million to the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda as the company’s contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon.

The leader of the metallurgy market in the country is the second to make a financial commitment alongside the Cameroonian state in the crusade against the Coronavirus pandemic.

On March 13, 2020, Cameroonian Refining Company Maya & Cie was the first to come forward. It presented a check of XAF150 million to the Minister of Public Health as its contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Public Health, Cameroon has to date 21 confirmed cases, including 7 new cases registered today March 20, 2020. This count excludes the first two cases recorded in the country, who left the central hospital of Yaoundé on March 19, 2020, after 14 days of treatment.

BRM