Cameroon authorizes “special contracts” and customs exemption for the acquisition of coronavirus equipment

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the purchase of coronavirus equipment is exempt from value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties. This is revealed by the Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic in a correspondence sent to the Minister of Public Health.

According to the correspondence, the Head of State also authorized the acquisition of this equipment to be made through "special contracts," i.e. by derogating from the usual rules on public procurement in Cameroon.

The correspondence does not specify the various equipment concerned by these special authorizations of the Head of State. However, it is known that in anticipation of an increase in the number of positive cases that will require treatment, the government is currently setting up two field hospitals in Yaoundé.

The military stadium of Yaoundé and a large commercial center are thus being converted into hospitals equipped with hundreds of beds and healthcare equipment for the potential cases.

At the same time, well-informed sources indicate that days ago, the country received 300,000 test kits and 100 respirators.

Since March 6, 2020, when the first case was confirmed in the country, Cameroon has elaborated on a response plan requiring an envelope of XAF58 billion officially.

The country has recorded over 1,000 cases scattered in 9 regions out of 10. Only the Far-North has not recorded a case yet.

