logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 April 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon must cancel 2020 non-concessional borrowing plans, to get the G20 debt moratorium

Cameroon must cancel 2020 non-concessional borrowing plans, to get the G20 debt moratorium
  • Comments   -   Monday, 20 April 2020 15:41

(Business in Cameroon) - To benefit from the 12-month moratorium granted by G20 countries, Cameroon will still have to fulfill half-dozen conditions. This is at least what it appears after reading the term sheet of the moratorium accessed by Business in Cameroon.

Things are thus not as simple as the French ambassador to Cameroon Christophe Guilhou presented them at the end of an audience with President Paul Biya on April 16.  

Conditions

According to the fact sheet published by the Paris Club, Cameroon will first have to send an official debt servicing suspension application to its creditors. Also, it should have benefited or requested financial support, the Rapid Credit Facility namely, from the IMF.  

For the time being, there is no indication of whether the country has submitted a debt servicing suspension application but, it has already requested a rapid credit facility. The said application is scheduled to be reviewed by the IMF administrative board on April 28. It should be done only if Cameroon sends the letter of intent, which till the middle of last week was not completed according to the information we received.

Apart from the two conditions stated above, the G20 requires beneficiaries to the budgetary space allowed by the moratorium to increase social, health and economic expenditures in response to the health crisis. Beneficiaries are also required to disclose the state’s financial commitments and not to “contract new non-concessional debt during the suspension period, other than agreements under this initiative or in compliance with limits agreed under the IMF Debt Limit Policy (DLP) or WBG policy on non-concessional borrowing.

This last condition will be a little difficult for Cameroon to fulfill since the country has already planned to incur XAF350 billion of non-concessional loans this fiscal year, to fund its budget. If the country is to respect the said condition, it will have to forget its non-concessional borrowing plan. This will be all the more difficult because even before the coronavirus pandemic, in the framework of its adjustment programme which ends this year, Cameroon had requested an increase of its primary deficit by XAF91 billion

Scope of the moratorium

The term sheet informs that the moratorium will last from May 1, 2020, to end-2020 and only involves the debts owed to "official bilateral creditors." This means that beneficiaries still have to service the debts for the first four months of 2020.

According to the budget execution reports published by the Ministry of Finance, in the past three years, Cameroon has always serviced 22.5% of its annual external debts commitments in the first quarter. If we apply this ratio to the external debts the country is planning to service this year, it would mean that it has already paid at least XAF52.2 billion of those debts this year.

In that case, the moratorium will only concern XAF180 billion, far from the XAF230 billion the French diplomat claims. Let’s note that on April 17, 2020, when contacted by Business in Cameroon, the embassy’s media service explained that the XAF230 billion stated by the ambassador were just estimates. “The accurate figures will come from the Cameroonian government,” the service added.

Restructuration

The only good news is that the debts concerned by the moratorium will not be repaid in 2021 as some civil society organizations, like the Debt & Development Platform, fear.  

"The repayment period will be 3 years, with a grace period of one year (4 years in total)," the term sheet states.

That period will still have to be renegotiated by each country and its creditors. It is nevertheless assumed that "the suspension of payments will be NPV (net present value) neutral." In other words, the value of the debt will not be revalued according to some criteria such as inflation. Also, “treatment will be achieved either through rescheduling or refinancing.

Aboudi Ottou

back to top

Cameroon must cancel 2020 non-concessional borrowing plans, to get the G20 debt moratorium

cameroon-must-cancel-2020-non-concessional-borrowing-plans-to-get-the-g20-debt-moratorium
To benefit from the 12-month moratorium granted by G20 countries, Cameroon will still have to fulfill half-dozen conditions. This is at least what it...

Cameroon authorizes “special contracts” and customs exemption for the acquisition of coronavirus equipment

cameroon-authorizes-special-contracts-and-customs-exemption-for-the-acquisition-of-coronavirus-equipment
In Cameroon, the purchase of coronavirus equipment is exempt from value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties. This is revealed by the Secretary-General of...

In 2019, Kribi deep seaport handled 8.5 mln tons of goods, up 17% YoY (PAK)

in-2019-kribi-deep-seaport-handled-8-5-mln-tons-of-goods-up-17-yoy-pak
By December 31, 2019, 8.5 million tons of goods had been handled at the two terminals (container and multipurpose) of the Kribi Deep seaport commissioned...

Cameroon: Arab Contractors warned to fix flaws on the 38-km Bikoula-Djoum road section within 21 days

cameroon-arab-contractors-warned-to-fix-flaws-on-the-38-km-bikoula-djoum-road-section-within-21-days
Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi recently issued a formal notice to Egyptian company Arab Contractors. According to our...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique