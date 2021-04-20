cameroon-enters-the-top-3-of-dangote-cement-s-most-dynamic-subsidiaries

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2020, Cameroon was the Nigerian cement group Dangote’s third most dynamic subsidiary in Africa. This was revealed in the group’s recently published 2020 activity report.

According to the report, out of the 3.5 million tons of cement sold in the Cameroonian market in 2020, 1.3 million tons (38% of the sales) were sold by Dangote Cameroon. This performance, which is up by 17.2% year-on-year, was due to the numerous construction projects, notably those initiated in the framework of the African Nations Championship, held in the country this year.

In the top 3, Cameroon comes behind Senegal (2nd most dynamic subsidiary). Indeed, out of 7 million tons of cement sold in Senegal, Dangote Senegal sold 1.59 million tons (23% of the overall local sales), up 7.5% year-on-year.

Over the said period, Dangote Ethiopia has been the most dynamic subsidiary claiming 28% (2.1 million tons) of the 7.6 million tons of cement sold in the domestic market. Compared with its performance in 2019, the subsidiary’s 2020 sales were up by 8.7%.

In 2020, Dangote’s fourth most dynamic subsidiary was in Tanzania, with 1.1 million tons of cement sold (18%) out of 5.6 million tons sold in the domestic market during the period reviewed.

Dangote Zambia closed the top 5 with 773 kilotons (29% of overall sales) sold out of the 2.7 million tons of cement sold in the domestic market. The subsidiary’s performance was down by 21% year-over-year.

Sylvain Andzongo