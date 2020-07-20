Cameroon: Tractafric Motors to open tire distribution and vehicle maintenance store next fall

(Business in Cameroon) - Car dealer Tractafric Motors Cameroon currently plans to open, next fall, a Point S store, specializing in tire distribution and vehicle maintenance.

Point S Cameroon will be the first subsidiary of the French group in Central Africa. "The first premises will be opened in Cameroon in the city of Douala in mid-2020, to expand sub-regionally," Tractafric reveals.

The company believes that the project will be a success since Tractafric is the exclusive dealer of Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Renault, and Hyundai cars in Cameroon and represents JAC Motors and DETA Battery brands. As one of the leaders in vehicle distribution, its activity covers the entire territory with branches in Douala, Yaoundé, and Ngaoundéré.

In France, the Point S network is made up of 550 independent centers and more than 350 company managers. Internationally, the network is made up of 5,500 points of sale in 38 countries around the world. The brand employs more than 12,000 people.

