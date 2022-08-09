logoBC
Yophi Sarl eyes the European market with made-in-Cameroon products

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian startup Yophi Sarl, known for its flagship product, Adina (delicate in Hebrew) toilet soap, has unveiled plans to enter the European market. 

"We are planning to export our products to some European countries very soon,” said Founder Dorice Ngoloko. In Cameroon, the startup has two outlets in Yaoundé and Douala and also distributes its products at the newly-inaugurated PlaYce shopping mall. Yophi Sarl develops clarifying, exfoliating and moisturizing soaps made from products such as lemon, turmeric, coffee, papaya seeds, snail slime, or rice.

It claims a dozen direct and indirect jobs, thanks to its factory in Douala and its distribution network, which integrates different digital channels. The startup presents French group Carrefour as its main distribution partner.

To diversify its offer and strengthen its footprint, Yophi Sarl also intends to market clothes and bags, still under the Adina brand. The objective is to reach an annual turnover of CFA1 billion, Dorice Ngoloko said.

