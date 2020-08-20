logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon adopts a new format for vehicle registration documents

Cameroon adopts a new format for vehicle registration documents
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 20 August 2020 15:17

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 17, 2020, a new format was adopted for vehicle registration documents in Cameroon, the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé Massena (photo) announced in a release published on August 19, 2020. 

This new format falls within the framework of measures initiated to modernize and secure transport licenses in the country. According to Minister Ngallé Bibéhé, the format makes vehicle registration documents more secure and with it, data about a particular document can be authenticated instantly.

Despite the new format being currently effective, documents issued using the older format will remain valid until their expiration date, the release indicates.  

To modernize and secure transport licenses in the country, the government instaurated a new type of inspection sticker in May 2020. More secure, it is aimed at limiting the various shenanigans around the issuance of that document.

BRM

back to top

CEMAC countries raised XAF141.3 bln on the BEAC security market in May 2020, up by XAF17.9 bln MoM

cemac-countries-raised-xaf141-3-bln-on-the-beac-security-market-in-may-2020-up-by-xaf17-9-bln-mom
In May 2020, CEMAC countries raised a total of XAF141.3 billion on the public securities market of the central bank BEAC, the May 2020 bulletin...

Cameroon lost XAF6 bln to bank frauds in 2019 (ANTIC)

cameroon-lost-xaf6-bln-to-bank-frauds-in-2019-antic
In 2019, Cameroon lost XAF6 billion to bank frauds, the National Agency for information and Commination Technologies (ANTIC) reveals in a recent report on...

Cameroon adopts a new format for vehicle registration documents

cameroon-adopts-a-new-format-for-vehicle-registration-documents
On August 17, 2020, a new format was adopted for vehicle registration documents in Cameroon, the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé Massena...

The IsDB grants Cameroon XAF16.4 bln to help fight Covid-19

the-isdb-grants-cameroon-xaf16-4-bln-to-help-fight-covid-19
The Cameroonian Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey informs that in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamic...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »