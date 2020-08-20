Cameroon lost XAF6 bln to bank frauds in 2019 (ANTIC)

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon lost XAF6 billion to bank frauds, the National Agency for information and Commination Technologies (ANTIC) reveals in a recent report on cybercrime in the country.

The report explains that during the period, most of the cybercriminals used the BEC-type attack (FOVI in French). This consists of the scammer sending an urgent, unplanned, and confidential request for fund transfer. In those types of attacks, the scammer will pose as a member of the company targeted, relative, or even a manager.

According to ANTIC, the BEC-type attacks were favored by the non-harmonization of cybersecurity strategies in various firms, the non-compliance with the standards and corrective measures suggested by the ANTIC, the absence of a multi-actor framework in charge of cybersecurity, low awareness, low number of cybersecurity training institutes in the country, the absence of an operational digital communication strategy. Mobile operators’ non-compliance with the compulsory identification rules.

The report indicates that in 2019, ANTIC issued 31 safety bulletins and since 2018, it has received 2,050 complaints about scamming and phishing cases.

