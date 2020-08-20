logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon lost XAF6 bln to bank frauds in 2019 (ANTIC)

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon lost XAF6 billion to bank frauds, the National Agency for information and Commination Technologies (ANTIC) reveals in a recent report on cybercrime in the country.

The report explains that during the period, most of the cybercriminals used the BEC-type attack (FOVI in French). This consists of the scammer sending an urgent, unplanned, and confidential request for fund transfer. In those types of attacks, the scammer will pose as a member of the company targeted, relative, or even a manager.

According to ANTIC, the BEC-type attacks were favored by the non-harmonization of cybersecurity strategies in various firms, the non-compliance with the standards and corrective measures suggested by the ANTIC, the absence of a multi-actor framework in charge of cybersecurity, low awareness, low number of cybersecurity training institutes in the country, the absence of an operational digital communication strategy. Mobile operators’ non-compliance with the compulsory identification rules. 

The report indicates that in 2019, ANTIC issued 31 safety bulletins and since 2018, it has received 2,050 complaints about scamming and phishing cases.

Cameroon lost XAF6 bln to bank frauds in 2019 (ANTIC)

