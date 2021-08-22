logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 August 2021 -
Public management

Nine Congelcam Fish Stores Shut Down

  Friday, 20 August 2021 15:57

(Business in Cameroon) - The anti-fraud brigade, attached to the ministry of trade, sealed nine fish shops owned by Congelcam. The related operation, carried out on August 14, aimed to make sure that prices fixed for some products are respected.

“We will go all the way with the offenders. Each illegal price increase will be sanctioned by seizures and the sealing of stores,” warned Romuald Ombede Nama, regional trade deputy for the Central region. 

Congelcam was accused by the ministry of trade of selling its mackerel at a price higher than that imposed. The firm said it was because importing the low-cost fish (consumed by 75% of the population) was more costly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This is not the first time the government and Congelcam fight over prices. However, the authorities are working to end the company’s monopoly; it controls 80% of the Cameroonian frozen fish market. 

“Regarding the monopoly of the fish trade, the government representative said that a reflection is underway with the Ministry of Commerce, reads a report assessing the economic and budgetary programming document that was submitted to the national assembly on July 4, 2021. 

BRM

