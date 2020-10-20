logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 October 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon injected over XAF16 bln into Camair Co within 3 months

Cameroon injected over XAF16 bln into Camair Co within 3 months
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 20 October 2020 16:07

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 18, 2020, Camari Co resumed its operations by only offering domestic flights per the Head of State’s wish. This activity resumption occurred after two consecutive postponements (the first on October 12 and the second on October 16, 2020). For this resumption, the government also disbursed funds to help the airline, official sources indicate. 

Indeed, a letter sent on October 16, 2020, by the Minister of Transports (Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehé who is also chairman of the board of directors of Camair Co) to the managing director of the airline, reveals that the Ministry of Finance has once again disbursed XAF1,050 billion to ensure the operations are successfully launched.  

According to the letter, the said amount should cover part of the salary arrears owed to the staff, the premium of the aviation insurance and the SITA reservation system, the customs duties on spare parts bought for the MA60 as well as some costs associated with the activity resumption.

This new financial assistance included, the volume of funds released by the public treasury for Camair Co over the period between July 14, 2020, to October 16, 2020, exceeds XAF16 billion. Indeed, on July 14, 2020, in a letter sent to the Prime Minister, the general secretary of the Presidency announced the disbursement of XAF15 billion for the reorganization of Camair Co in preparation for its privatization.

At the time, the general secretary indicated that this financial assistance (which is an umpteenth) would be used by Camair Co to send one of its Boeing 737-700 NGs for servicing, acquire two Dash Bombardier Q400s (better suited for short-distance flights, and lease two engines for the second Boeing 737-700 NG.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: The Port of Kribi to boost digitalization of procedures with automated management software SIP

cameroon-the-port-of-kribi-to-boost-digitalization-of-procedures-with-automated-management-software-sip
The Port of Kribi (PAK), located in southern Cameroon, is preparing to use "SIP", an automated port management software. According to Jean Marcel Belinga...

Cameroon injected over XAF16 bln into Camair Co within 3 months

cameroon-injected-over-xaf16-bln-into-camair-co-within-3-months
On October 18, 2020, Camari Co resumed its operations by only offering domestic flights per the Head of State’s wish. This activity resumption occurred...

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

cameroon-inaugurates-two-new-post-harvest-treatment-centres-of-excellence-in-the-central-region
Today October 20, 2020, Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and his peer in charge of agriculture and rural development, Gabriel...

CEMAC: Cameroon to seek XAF35 bln on the BEAC market on Oct 21, 2020, by issuing 10-year bonds

cemac-cameroon-to-seek-xaf35-bln-on-the-beac-market-on-oct-21-2020-by-issuing-10-year-bonds
Tomorrow October 21, 2020, the Cameroonian public treasury will issue 10-year bonds, backed by a 7% interest rate, to raise XAF35 billion on the money...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte