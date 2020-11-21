CEMAC: COSUMAF calls for stakeholders' comments regarding its revised regulatory texts

(Business in Cameroon) - Yesterday, November 19, 2020, on the sidelines of the launch of the 2nd phase of the merger of Douala stock exchange with the BVMAC, COSUMAF (supervisory committee of the merged stock exchange) started gathering suggestions concerning the amendments it should make in its regulatory texts. The collection, which will end on November 29, 2020, can be submitted by mail or even directly as a comment on COSUMAF’s website.

“The various direct or indirect stakeholders of the Central African financial market, organizations, market intermediaries as well as the public in general, are informed that the draft proposals of market regulatory texts are available on the Cosumaf website (www.cosumaf.org). It was published to gather comments, objections, and observations related to the revision,” explains Nagoum Yamassoum (photo), president of the committee, in a communiqué signed on November 19, 2020.

He explains that, for several months, teams from Cosumaf, the World Bank, the BEAC, and representatives of some other structures and market players have been working on the revision of the fundamental texts of COSUMAF and BVMAC.

Let’s note that the 2nd phase of the merger of Douala stock exchange with the BVMAC will focus on ways to dynamize the financial market. In that framework, the financial market’s institutions will be restructured and optimized. Also, the regulatory texts of the various market institutions will be revised to ensure their efficiency.

S.A.