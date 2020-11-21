logoBC
21 November 2020
Cameroon: Customs seize large quantities of wine and spirit in the Southern region

(Business in Cameroon) - On the night of November 17-18, 2020, agents of the mobile customs brigade in Ebolowa (in the Southern region) seized a large shipment of contraband wines and spirits. According to the newsletter of the General Directorate of Customs, the shipment consisted of 540 bottles of Martini, 25 bottles of Champagne, 67 bottles of Chivas, and 10 cartons of red wine.

At the same time, cartons of wine and whiskies were also seized in Ambam (also in the southern region). Presumably, the products came from Equatorial Guinea, a country bordering several cities in the southern region of Cameroon.

The drinks were seized during a routine control in the framework of the "Stop Illegal Trade" (Halcomi) operation launched by customs authorities to secure the domestic market.

