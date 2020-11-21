Cameroon: Tax authorities organize training on E-tax payment

(Business in Cameroon) - From November 24 to 27, the Directorate General of Taxes (DGI) will hold a training session in Douala on e-tax payment. According to official sources, the said session is organized for taxpayers under the division of large companies.

In this session, Cameroonian tax authorities plan to encourage taxpayers that generate the most fiscal revenues to use the various digital platforms created by the country.

Indeed, over the past ten years, the country has implemented various tax reforms aimed at digitalizing tax services. The reforms will limit contacts between taxpayers and civil servants, simplify procedures, and secure revenues. Through the reforms, platforms were created allowing taxpayers to pay some taxes using mobile money services, fill their tax declaration online, and even submit claims.

BRM