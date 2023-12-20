logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 December 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon initiates CFA23.7bn project with IsDB for NoSo reconstruction

Cameroon initiates CFA23.7bn project with IsDB for NoSo reconstruction
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 15:34

(Business in Cameroon) - December 18, 2023, saw the official launch of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)-backed support project executed within the framework of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North-West and South-West Regions (PPRD). The ceremony was presided over by Cameroonian Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Nguté, in Yaoundé.

As part of their agreement, IsDB will provide CFA21 billion of the CFA23.7 billion needed for the project. Reconstruction actions will encompass various sectors, including education, health, livestock, agriculture, housing, and electricity, among others. According to available information, 47 municipalities -24 in the North-West and 23 in the South-West- will benefit from the initiative.

The IsDB support provided a breath of fresh air for the implementation of the PPRD, for which the government still struggles to mobilize the necessary funding estimated at CFA154 billion. The PPRD aims to mitigate the effects of the crisis on the populations and economy of the North-West and South-West regions, devastated by the socio-political crisis since late 2016. It is focused on three pillars: restoring social cohesion, reconstructing and rehabilitating basic infrastructure, and revitalizing the local economy.

back to top

Cameroon initiates CFA23.7bn project with IsDB for NoSo reconstruction

cameroon-initiates-cfa23-7bn-project-with-isdb-for-noso-reconstruction
December 18, 2023, saw the official launch of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)-backed support project executed within the framework of the Presidential...

Cameroon urges 177 businesses to clear tax arrears by Dec 22, aiming to exceed annual revenue goal

cameroon-urges-177-businesses-to-clear-tax-arrears-by-dec-22-aiming-to-exceed-annual-revenue-goal
Cameroon’s Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze issued a statement last December 12, urging 177 companies operating in the country to bring their tax...

Cameroon's Sonara secures CFA20bn debt deal with Mercuria Energy Trading

cameroon-s-sonara-secures-cfa20bn-debt-deal-with-mercuria-energy-trading
Cameroon’s national refining company Sonara has reached a debt restructuring agreement with Swiss trader Mercuria Energy Trading. The agreement, signed on...

Eneo's debt standoff threatens prolonged blackouts, adding uncertainty to Cameroon’s power supply

eneo-s-debt-standoff-threatens-prolonged-blackouts-adding-uncertainty-to-cameroon-s-power-supply
As of September 2023, Eneo reveals receivables from the public sector, including the government and other public entities, totaling CFA234.5 billion,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »