cameroon-initiates-cfa23-7bn-project-with-isdb-for-noso-reconstruction

(Business in Cameroon) - December 18, 2023, saw the official launch of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)-backed support project executed within the framework of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North-West and South-West Regions (PPRD). The ceremony was presided over by Cameroonian Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Nguté, in Yaoundé.

As part of their agreement, IsDB will provide CFA21 billion of the CFA23.7 billion needed for the project. Reconstruction actions will encompass various sectors, including education, health, livestock, agriculture, housing, and electricity, among others. According to available information, 47 municipalities -24 in the North-West and 23 in the South-West- will benefit from the initiative.

The IsDB support provided a breath of fresh air for the implementation of the PPRD, for which the government still struggles to mobilize the necessary funding estimated at CFA154 billion. The PPRD aims to mitigate the effects of the crisis on the populations and economy of the North-West and South-West regions, devastated by the socio-political crisis since late 2016. It is focused on three pillars: restoring social cohesion, reconstructing and rehabilitating basic infrastructure, and revitalizing the local economy.