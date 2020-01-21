logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 January 2020 -
State-owned companies employ more than 40,000 people in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - According to a study just published by the Technical Commission put in place for the rehabilitation of companies in the Public and Para public Sector (CTR), state-owned companies employ more than 40,000 people in Cameroon.

The figure updated at the end of 2018 confirms the importance of a company like the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) in Cameroon's public job creation scheme.

This public agro-industrial unit, which specializes in the production of bananas, rubber and palm oil, alone offers about 22,000 jobs in its plantations and factories located in the south-western region of the country.

Unfortunately, these jobs were jeopardized since September 2018, when the CDC decided to shut down its operations to protect its employees and other facilities from the insecurity created in the northwest and southwest regions by English-speaking separatists since late 2016.

