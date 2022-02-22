Wheat flour substitution: Importers' lobby blamed for delaying the project

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, some wheat importers are accused of delaying the process aimed at substituting wheat flour with flour made from local crops. Indeed, according to Louis Marie Kakdeu, president of the Coalition for promotion of local production in the country, years ago, Louis Paul Motaze, then Minister of Economy, created a working group to make suggestions for the government to promote the substitution of wheat flour by flour produced from local crops and tubers. The working group submitted its conclusions in 2017, informs the man who claimed to have participated in the elaboration of the final report as mission leader in the North.

"The reports have been submitted. A project was even suggested to coordinate local producers. Some obstacles need to be removed but, technically, everything is set,” he said in an interview published on February 17, 2022, by the government daily Cameroon Tribune (CT).

Interviewed by Business in Cameroon, Louis Marie Kakdeu explained that the obstacles mainly come from the lobbying of importers who fear they could lose market share.

"In fact, it is caused by members of the local millers’ association GIMC. According to our information, they blocked the process at the Ministry of Economy while we on our side had only two months to make suggestions to help the Minister issue a decision,” he said.

"The second obstacle has been the appointment of Minister Motaze as head of the Ministry of Finance. His successor did not process the case with the same interest,” Louis Marie Kakdeu added.

Concerns

GIMC members are concerned by the prospect of having to substitute wheat with other local crops because their plants have been set up to specifically grind wheat, not any other type of crop. "So, if we have to make flour from cassava tubers, yams, potatoes, or other crops, we will have to upgrade or renew the plants to adapt to the new situation," said GIMC secretary Alfred Momo Ebongue to CT on 17 February 2022.

Another cause for concern, according to Alfred Momo Ebongue, is whether the local crops will be available in enough quantity to avoid a disruption in the supply chain. Some bakers also share that concern. "For wheat, the annual need is 600,000 to 800,000 tons. But with cassava flour, these figures should be multiplied by at least ten," says the production manager of Calafatas bakery in Yaoundé. For Christophe Essouga, wheat flour is more competitive even with a 50 kg bag at XA25,000 while per his estimate, 20 kilograms of cassava flour will cost about XAF45,000.

Meanwhile, for some experts, once there is industrial-scale production of cassava flour in the country, the price of that product will drop significantly. Also, as Louis Marie Kakdeu points out, by substituting wheat flour with local flour, Cameroon will save XAF18 billion of foreign currency annually. This option also has nutritional benefits and helps fight malnutrition, which affects up to 36% of children in Cameroon.

In 2020, Cameroon imported 860,000 tons of wheat, according to a study recently published by the enterprises upgrading office BMN on the strategic positioning of the cereal processing and by-products sector. In the study published in Douala, on August 25, 2021, the country spent close to XAF150 billion to import such a quantity.

Sylvain Andzongo