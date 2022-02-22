Yaoundé to get master markets and commercial centers plan

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtes recently published a call for tenders to recruit a firm for the elaboration of a master plan of markets and commercial centers in Yaoundé.

The aim, she explains, is to make a situational analysis of planned and unplanned markets in the city and create a comprehensive database with the characteristics of each of those markets. That way, Yaoundé will have a compass helping assess the economic weight of traditional markets, modern businesses, convenience stores, and large stores (supermarkets and hypermarkets).

The end goal is to identify priority areas where intervention, renovation, or extension is needed and areas that have a high potential for hosting new markets and commercial centers. Keeping that goal in mind, the master plan will take into account the presence of relevant infrastructure and services that will facilitate the operations of new markets and stores.

According to the tender published, applications are expected by March 12, 2022. The call comes in a context marked by urban disorder and the multiplication of unplanned markets in Yaoundé. Sometimes, traders go as far as occupying public roads to sell their products. They, therefore, cause jams and insalubrity. Most of the time, such situations are the reasons for clashes between policemen and agents commissioned by the Urban Community of Douala to restore order when some traders stray on public roads close to markets.

S.A.