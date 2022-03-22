logoBC
ICT: made-in-Cameroon antivirus wins the Stéphane Meye Ba Ntyam special digital innovation prize

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL), on March 18, 2022, concluded the 2022 Digital Innovation Week by awarding prizes to the best ICT projects submitted by startups. Overall, 15 ICT startups won prizes worth about XAF72.5 million.  

For this edition, the award for the best ICT project (Prix spécial du président de la République- the Special presidential award) went to Stéphane Meye Ba Ntyam (Pictured in the center) who developed a made-in-Cameroon antivirus to protect both phones and computers from cyber attacks. 

The awardee won a XAF10 million check, a laptop, and various training courses. 

This edition of the national digital week was organized around the theme "Cybersecurity and digital innovation: What challenges for Cameroonian youths." 

It was launched on March 15, 2022, with the donation of broadband internet equipment and subscriptions to startups active in Silicon Mountain, Buea, in the South-West. 

BRM  

