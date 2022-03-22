Cameroon: Firms recorded XAF3.1 tln in lost sales, shed 13.8k jobs in 2020 ( GICAM)

(Business in Cameroon) - Rising raw material and fuel prices, soaring shipping costs, etc were the main focus of a discussion between the Cameroonian government, the civil society, and economic operators on March 18, 2022.

During this meeting chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté, GICAM ( the most important employers' grouping in Cameroon) presented the challenges faced by firms since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

According to Celestin Tawamba, president of the GICAM, by the end of 2020, firms had already recorded XAF3,139 billion in lost sales, representing a 26% year-on-year drop in their turnover.

This economic slowdown was recorded due to the restrictions issued in response to the pandemic. It led to the dismissal of 13,834 permanent employees, representing 3.5% of the local workforce, Celestin Tawamba estimated.

At the same time, he added, 53,346 employees have been temporarily laid-off, representing "13% of the overall number of permanent employees in modern companies" in Cameroon.

The year 2021 followed the same trend although the pandemic was subdued and economies started showing signs of recovery. Indeed, despite an increase in demand for products and services, there was not enough supply to meet that demand.

For the GICAM, this situation was caused by the sharp rise in the prices of raw materials in international markets and the explosion of shipping costs due to disruptions in the global supply chain. Those two factors sent production costs skyrocketing (up 15 to 30%, according to the GICAM) forcing firms to reduce their operations.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in late February 2022, is not helping matters. According to the GICAM, this conflict has once again caused an increase in the prices of some major products. For instance, in March 2022, the price of crude oil rose to US$139 per barrel, the highest level since the 2008 crisis.

Also, between Jannaury and March 2022, wheat prices exploded by 83% because Russia started bombing Ukraine. Between January 2020 and January 2022, the price of that commodity had already risen by 44%. Meanwhile, Cameroon is a net wheat importer, which imports 35% of its yearly consumption from Russia.

The GICAM added that due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the price of fertilizers rose by 293% between January 2020 and January 2022 while the price per tons of palm oil almost doubled.

In that context, firms are incurring additional costs. In 2021, those additional charges amounted to XAF213 billion, the GICAM estimated basing its estimate on the products imported in six sectors. Those sectors are namely the flour milling, brewing , cement, fertilizers and plant protection, packaging and cardboard as well as the oilseeds industries.

In the first quarter of 2022, the petroleum industry recorded XAF185 billion of additional production costs, we learn.

Brice R. Mbodiam